Governor candidates Kelly and Schmidt share stage one last time before election

The two leading candidates for governor met for their third and final debate Wednesday.
The two leading candidates for governor met for their third and final debate Wednesday.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The two leading candidates for governor met for their third and final debate Wednesday.

Democratic incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly and republican Derek Schmidt, the current Attorney General, went head-to-head over the noon hour in front of the Johnson County Bar Association.

Schmidt blasted Kelly for failing to fight Biden administration policies, including at the southern border, contributing to the fentanyl crisis. Meanwhile, Kelly criticized Schmidt for supporting former governor Sam Brownback’s tax cuts, which contributed to budget shortfalls.

“It’s not enough just to write up the check,” Schmidt said during one exchange. “This doesn’t accomplish what we need for our kids, to fully fund schools and then lock the kids out of them or not stand up to support parental involvement “I have a hard time being lectured by you Derek about our public schools,” Kelly retorted. “Let us remember that it was you in the court defending the cuts to public education under the Brownback administration.”

Kansas City Public Television hosted the debate. You can watch it on the Kansas City PBS Facebook page.

