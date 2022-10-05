Forum gives voters chance to meet Shawnee Co. House of Representative candidates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County residents got to hear Tuesday night from several candidates running for the Kansas House of Representatives.

The local League of Women Voters group hosted a candidate forum at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Democratic candidates in District 52, District 53, District 55, District 56, District 57, and District 58 were all in attendance.

The goal of the forum is to help Shawnee County voters make informed decisions in the general election happening November 8th.

Democrats Derik Flerlage, Tobias Schlingensiepen, and Kirk Haskins talked about a few issues they hope to tackle in the legislature, if elected.

”I have three little ones and one that is in elementary school, so funding all aspects of public education in Kansas and then supporting our educators as well,” said Flerlage.

Schlingensiepen added, “To make sure that we finally get Medicaid expanded and get people access to healthcare, which they desperately need.”

“Immediately we want to look at the sales tax and eliminating that,” Haskins continued saying, “We’re sitting on a surplus and we have the money we just need to show the money and give it to the people.”

The organizer of Tuesday’s forum said Republican candidates from each of the Shawnee County districts were also invited, but did not show.

