Five Kansas firefighters to be honored on Fallen Firefighters Memorial

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Kansas firefighters will be forever honored as they are engraved on the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall after making the ultimate sacrifice.

The Kansas State Firefighters Association says that at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, five firefighters will be forever memorialized after they gave their lives in the line of duty.

KSFA has invited the public to join firefighters, friends, families and supporters from across the Sunflower State to honor and remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice as they served their communities.

The 2022 Kansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall engravements will include the following:

  • Michael Wells, Lenexa Fire Department
  • Johnny D. Ivison, Easton Township Fire Department
  • Josh Schwindt, Rolla Volunteer Fire Department
  • Malachi Brown, Baxter Springs Fire Department
  • Joshua D. Bruggeman, Wichita Fire Department.

KSFA noted that retired Cpt. Joe Woyjeck of the Los Angeles Co. Fire Dept. will give the keynote speech.

The ceremony will be held at the Kansas Firefighters Museum, 1300 S Broadway St., Wichita.

