Fentanyl trafficker hid drugs among toy blocks, authorities say

Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge, calls the find 'every parent's worst nightmare.' (Source: WCBS/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A Drug Enforcement Administration agent called it “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Authorities have arrested a woman and seized 15,000 pills as part of a fentanyl trafficking operation. The drugs were hidden in a Lego box.

Authorities surveilling a Manhattan street allegedly saw Latesha Bush get into a car with a large object.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found multi-colored pills inside several brick-shaped packages.

It’s the largest seizure to date in New York City.

Bush was arraigned Friday. Her bail was set at $25,000 cash.

The pills allegedly originated in Mexico, where cartels have been producing fentanyl in rainbow colors to mimic candy or legitimate prescription drugs.

“This is deliberate. This is a calculated, treacherous deception to market rainbow fentanyl like candy,” said Frank Tarentino, the DEA Special Agent in Charge. “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, especially in the month of October as Halloween fast approaches.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
FILE
Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
Federal lawsuit filed in football player’s death at Kansas college

Latest News

FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’
FILE
Junction City man arrested after flipping SUV, running from accident
A woman was seriously injured Wednesday morning when she was struck by a car in the 3700 block...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in south Topeka seriously injured
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
FILE
Kansas honors Energy Efficiency Day as cold weather approaches