Emporia dog safely returned after taken from owner

Emporia Police Dept. cruiser.(Emporia Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fay the German Shepherd has been safely returned to her owner after she was taken in Emporia.

The Emporia Police Department says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, officials were contacted by a woman who owned a black and rust-colored female German Shepherd named Fay.

The woman had reported that she and Fay were in the area of 12th St. and Market as she worked outside. She said she believed someone may have picked Fay up as she saw the taillights of a blue SUV leaving the area.

Emporia Police said that, luckily, Fay was safely returned to her owner later that day.

