Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.

The Mission Township Fire Department approved a controlled burn of 120 acres, producing smoke.

The Sheriff’s Office discouraged residents from calling 911 to report the smoke.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.