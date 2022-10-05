Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka

A controlled burn leaves a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka on Oct. 5, 2022.
A controlled burn leaves a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka on Oct. 5, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.

The Mission Township Fire Department approved a controlled burn of 120 acres, producing smoke.

The Sheriff’s Office discouraged residents from calling 911 to report the smoke.

