Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka

Construction of Cedarhurst of Topeka is on schedule.
Construction of Cedarhurst of Topeka is on schedule.
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka.

Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year.

13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish.

A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said the building is expected to be finished by November and open shortly after that.

Cedarhurst will be comprised of about 50 apartments, a memory care facility, and a physical therapy center.

