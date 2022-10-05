Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka.
Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year.
13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish.
A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said the building is expected to be finished by November and open shortly after that.
Cedarhurst will be comprised of about 50 apartments, a memory care facility, and a physical therapy center.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.