Census data shows Topeka area becoming younger, more diverse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Census Bureau released its data on Sept. 15, showing significant changes in Shawnee County’s population and Topeka’s growth in diversity.

According to the data, Shawnee county’s population in 2021 increased by 1,389 residents over 2019, the fastest population growth recorded in 10 years. The data also shows that the Topeka community’s non-white population grew by 6.8%.

The largest gains demographically are in those identifying as bi-racial, which grew by 68%. The number of local Asian residents increased by 24.8%, and Topekans identifying as Latino grew by 4.8%.

The data also says that the median age of Shawnee County residents fell by 1.8 years to 38.4 years old. Shawnee County is the only community among the top-five largest counties in Kansas to become younger over the two-year period. The decrease was driven by increases in children under 18 (+1.9%) and young adults aged 25-44 (+7.8%). Both of these data points are the highest in the state.

“As our city gets younger, we feel that it means more to the young members of the community to make an impact and make Topeka what they want it to be in the future,” Rhett Flood, Director of Forge, said.

