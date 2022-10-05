Bill introduced to help VA with supply chain issues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann has helped introduce a bill to help the VA address supply chain issues.

Recently, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he helped to introduce the VA Supply Chain Management System Authorization Act. He said the legislation would authorize and create parameters for the U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs to acquire a medical supply chain management system.

Congressman Mann said the bill requires the VA system to be completely implemented within three years and requires the new system to focus on the medical supply chain to ensure it does not take on more than it can manage.

“Unfortunately, the VA has struggled to manage its medical supply chain in recent years due to outdated IT systems,” Mann said. “Previous attempts to replace this outdated system have failed due to the selection of systems that are too large and ill-suited for the VA. The VA Supply Chain Management System Authorization Act, which I introduced last week, would modernize the VA’s medical supply chain management system ensuring that veterans receive medical care and prescriptions promptly. This bill also ensures the new IT system has a specific and narrow focus to avoid repeating past mistakes. Veterans put their lives on the line in defense of our freedoms. They shouldn’t be left waiting for prescriptions due to antiquated IT systems.”

In September, Mann noted that the House Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization held a joint hearing to examine major acquisition failures at the VA.

Mann indicated that the hearing discussed several large VA IT projects that have stumbled in the past due to their excessive size or unclear requirements. He said the bill would provide clarity by limiting the scope of these projects and setting performance objectives.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

