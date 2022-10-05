3 hospitalized after head-on collision in Douglas Co.

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized, including a teenager, after a head-on collision in Douglas Co.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, deputies received notice of a 2-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E 100 Rd. - near Overbrook - in the southwestern part of the county.

Officials indicated that the preliminary investigation found a vehicle headed south driven by a 46-year-old woman had swerved in the road before she hit another vehicle headed in the opposite direction driven by a 45-year-old man.

Deputies noted that the woman was life-flighted to an area hospital. Her injuries were serious but were not believed to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office said the man and his 16-year-old passenger were rushed via ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka.

Deputies said they continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

