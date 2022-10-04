Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was on the Saline Co. most wanted list has been found in McPherson.

The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended after she was listed as one of 24 on its Most Wanted list for October.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Martinez-Reavis had been wanted on a felony Failure to Appear warrant out of Saline Co. on one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of possession of an opiate, one count of no drug tax stamp, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Officials had been searching for Martinez-Reavis in the Sylvan Grove and Lincoln Co. areas but was found in McPherson.

