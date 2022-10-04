Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson

Alesha Martinez-Reavis
Alesha Martinez-Reavis(Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman who was on the Saline Co. most wanted list has been found in McPherson.

The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 3, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended after she was listed as one of 24 on its Most Wanted list for October.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Martinez-Reavis had been wanted on a felony Failure to Appear warrant out of Saline Co. on one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of possession of an opiate, one count of no drug tax stamp, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Officials had been searching for Martinez-Reavis in the Sylvan Grove and Lincoln Co. areas but was found in McPherson.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Lawrence Police responded to a report of criminal damage, which led to officer involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting in Lawrence leaves one dead

Latest News

Kansas Statehouse
$961 million in taxes collected in Kansas during September
Christian singer Katy Nichole will share the stage with Jeremy Camp on his “I Still Believe...
Christian singer Katy Nichole riding wave of strong debut song
A Kansas community college is facing a federal lawsuit over the death of one of the school’s...
Federal lawsuit filed in football player's death at Kansas college
Marysville Police search for dirt bikes that were stolen that look similar to this on Oct. 3,...
Marysville Police hunt for pair of stolen dirt bikes