Washburn University to host Capital City Marching Band Festival

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host the annual Capital City Marching Band Festival at Yager Stadium on Wednesday, October 5.

The event, which will be held from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m., is open to the public and proceeds from admission will support the Washburn University band program. Adults will be charged $10 for entry, children will be charged $5, and children under the age of two are free.

The Capital City Marching Band Festival will feature more than 1,100 students and their directors from more than 10 northeast Kansas high schools.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and awards will be presented at 9:00 p.m.

