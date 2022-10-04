Washburn University to host Capital City Marching Band Festival

Capital City Marching Band Festival
Capital City Marching Band Festival
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will host the annual Capital City Marching Band Festival at Yager Stadium on Wednesday, October 5.

The event, which will be held from 5:00 to 9:30 p.m., is open to the public and proceeds from admission will support the Washburn University band program. Adults will be charged $10 for entry, children will be charged $5, and children under the age of two are free.

The Capital City Marching Band Festival will feature more than 1,100 students and their directors from more than 10 northeast Kansas high schools.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and awards will be presented at 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Jeffrey Energy Center
Fire at Jeffrey Energy Center knocks unit offline

Latest News

Live at Five
TFD extinguish house fire in the 700 block of SE Lawrence
Firefighters extinguish house fire
FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018 file photo Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)...
Primetime planning: Chiefs-Raiders on Monday Night Football to air on KCTV5
New terminal to be built at Billard Airport