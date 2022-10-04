Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield reflects on choosing KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks are getting a lethal sharpshooter in 2024.

Washburn Rural junior Zoe Canfield announced on her twitter account Sunday night, she’s headed to Lawrence and lacing up her basketball shoes for head coach Brandon Schneider.

Canfield is a two sport athlete in volleyball and basketball.

She averaged just under 10.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, while shooting a stellar 47.5 percent from three.

The sharpshooter says it was an easy decision for her to choose Kansas

“KU has just always been a dream school of mine,” Canfield said. “I’ve grown up going to the games as a little girl and thinking about playing in Allen Fieldhouse so it just felt right, especially the staff making me feel at home and the culture is just so great and it was something I just wanted to be a part of.”

She said when they moment comes, it’s going to be special when she steps on the court.

“It’s not going to feel real. It’s going to feel like a dream, I’m just going to be so happy,” she said.

She told 13 Sports when she called head coach Kevin Bordewick about her decision, she was all smiles.

“It was straight chills, a lot of smiles, we were just both super happy,” she said.

Bordewick says that conversation brought him a lot of joy.

“I’m really happy for her. You like to see a good fit and she feels real comfortable with it,” Bordewick said. “Coach Schneider and the whole staff, she felt real good about and the whole program. I think she’s kind of a KU kid at heart a little bit and that was one of her dreams coming true. I’m just really thrilled for her and her family.”

Bordewick says Canfield embodies the core values within the Junior Blues program.

“She’s just a kid you love to have in your program,” Bordewick said. “She’s a great role model for all little kids. She’ll help out with our camps, little kids basketball camps, kids volleyball camps over the summer and those little ones really look up to her.”

He says Canfield also brings another valuable piece to her game.

“She’s like a coach on the floor. She’s been well versed through her club teams and I know her Dad coaches her in the summer... it helps to have that mentality and have that coach on the floor

Canfield says KU can always count on her hustle and making the right play.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.