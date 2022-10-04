Wamego Public Library’s StoryWalk more inclusive after new addition

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego’s Public Library hopes its latest addition expands the audience able to enjoy its StoryWalk.

The StoryWalk is a children’s book placed in a series of panels spread along a three-quarter mile path around the Wamego Recreation Complex. Thanks to Kansas Talking Books and Coleman Electric, the panels now have Braille.

The library says they hope the new inclusion enhances the conversation already sparked by the attraction.

“We love to try to keep our community engaged with the StoryWalk and this is just another aspect where they can come out and use their hands and touch and explore the Braille concept, and hopefully have some conversations within their families about the importance of inclusion,” Darci Hildebrand said.

The library has more reason to celebrate. Groundbreaking on its building expansion kicks off Friday.

