Wamego Public Library’s StoryWalk more inclusive after new addition

The StoryWalk is a children’s book placed in a series of panels spread along a three-quarter...
The StoryWalk is a children’s book placed in a series of panels spread along a three-quarter mile path around the Wamego Recreation Complex.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego’s Public Library hopes its latest addition expands the audience able to enjoy its StoryWalk.

The StoryWalk is a children’s book placed in a series of panels spread along a three-quarter mile path around the Wamego Recreation Complex. Thanks to Kansas Talking Books and Coleman Electric, the panels now have Braille.

The library says they hope the new inclusion enhances the conversation already sparked by the attraction.

“We love to try to keep our community engaged with the StoryWalk and this is just another aspect where they can come out and use their hands and touch and explore the Braille concept, and hopefully have some conversations within their families about the importance of inclusion,” Darci Hildebrand said.

The library has more reason to celebrate. Groundbreaking on its building expansion kicks off Friday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
Damon Hill Jr. (left) Cameron Hill (right)
Two arrested after alleged attempt to burglarize Topeka business
FILE
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters
FILE
One dead, one arrested after early morning shooting in Junction City
2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong

Latest News

Fred McConnell, 43, of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. jail on several drug charges.
Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co. on drug charges
Wamego Public Library's Story Walk is now in braille. A braille panel has been added to the...
Story Walk with braille
The NextGen under 30 recognized their first nominees at the Kansas statehouse.
NextGen Under 30 welcomes first nominees at Kansas Statehouse
A belated ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday morning for a Topeka fitness park created...
Fitness park holds belated ribbon cutting two years later