Two taken to hospital Tuesday morning after crash in west Topeka

Two people were taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a crash near the 5800 block of...
Two people were taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a crash near the 5800 block of S.W. 21st in west Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people -- including a child -- were transported to a local hospital following a crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday near the 5800 block of S.W. 21st.

Police at the scene said a Hyundai Elantra and a Hyundai Sonata collided in the westbound lanes of S.W. 21st.

The location was at the intersection of S.W. 21st and an off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 470.

American Medical Response ambulance transported two people who were injured in the collision to a local hospital. Police said their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Westbound traffic on S.W. 21st was restricted to one lane near the scene as police and emergency crews responded to the crash.

Motorists taking the S.W. 21st Street exit from eastbound I-470 had to turn right as the left-turn lane was closed because of the crash.

Eastbound traffic on S.W. 21st wasn’t affected by the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Lawrence Police responded to a report of criminal damage, which led to officer involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting in Lawrence leaves one dead

Latest News

Around 240 people were on hand for the annual Economic Outlook Conference on Tuesday morning at...
Annual Economic Outlook Conference attracts around 240 people Tuesday in Topeka
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop
FILE
Lewis Toyota to donate $100 per car sold in October to breast cancer awareness
FILE
Moran helps introduce bill to protect children with disabilities globally