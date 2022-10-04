Two taken to hospital Tuesday morning after crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people -- including a child -- were transported to a local hospital following a crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday near the 5800 block of S.W. 21st.

Police at the scene said a Hyundai Elantra and a Hyundai Sonata collided in the westbound lanes of S.W. 21st.

The location was at the intersection of S.W. 21st and an off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 470.

American Medical Response ambulance transported two people who were injured in the collision to a local hospital. Police said their injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Westbound traffic on S.W. 21st was restricted to one lane near the scene as police and emergency crews responded to the crash.

Motorists taking the S.W. 21st Street exit from eastbound I-470 had to turn right as the left-turn lane was closed because of the crash.

Eastbound traffic on S.W. 21st wasn’t affected by the collision.

