Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop

FILE - Riley County Police Department
FILE - Riley County Police Department(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.

RCPD said officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of S 3rd St. and Fort Riley Blvd. for a traffic violation. However, during the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Pruyn Jr., was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. He remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

Imlay was booked into jail on a failure to appear. She has since posted her $10,000 bond and no longer remains behind bars.

