Tuesday forecast: Warm again, low chance of light rain through tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures remain mild through Thursday before a drastic drop in temperatures Friday including a low probability of patchy frost in some areas Saturday morning. It’s a short-lived cool down as temperatures warm back up Sunday into early next week.

Taking Action:

There is a low chance of rain late this afternoon into tonight. The highest chance of rain will remain out toward north-central Kansas during the daytime hours and if you get any rain it will likely be less than 0.05″. Some isolated spots may get in the 0.05″-0.15″ range through tomorrow morning but that would be very isolated.

Keep an eye on Saturday morning for the potential of frost. Uncertainty exists on how widespread the frost will be, it will depend if clouds clear out and winds are calm at night.



Models are starting to hint at several chances for rain for the next 8 days however because of inconsistencies in the models and the fact none of the rain chances lead to high confidence of meaningful rainfall, don’t get too excited. While the chances in the 8 day are mainly at night, we’ll be fine tuning the forecast as needed especially if any rain impacts the day time hours and/or if the threat for t-storms increases.

Normal High: 74/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Slight chance of light rain or sprinkles after 3pm mainly in north-central Kansas. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing Clouds. Slight chance of light rain (likely just sprinkles for most if you get anything at all). Lows in the low 50s in north-central KS with most spots in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Depending on the timing of a cold front Thursday will depend on how warm it gets and/or if temperatures drop in the afternoon. Still think highs will be in the upper 70s-low 80s and once the front pushes through, winds will increase gusting around 20-25 mph.

Friday will be ‘chilly’ with highs in the 50s and 60s. How warm it gets will depend on cloud cover and if there is some light rain out toward central Kansas in the afternoon/evening hours. Right now keeping the 8 day dry but there remains a low chance rain may have to be put in the forecast.

As the weekend warms from 30s/40s Saturday morning to 70s Sunday afternoon, it remains mild next week with several low chances of rain at times so we may start to get into more of an unsettled weather pattern for much of next week.

