Traffic diverted following water-main break on downtown Topeka street

By Phil Anderson
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water-main break that was reported early Sunday continues to restrict traffic on a major downtown street.

City officials said the break was reported around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Repairs on the water-main break were completed later Sunday morning, officials said.

However, both southbound lanes of traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard between S.W. 4th and S.W. 5th streets remained closed Monday as road work will need to be completed in the area of the water-main break.

It wasn’t immediately known how long the street repairs would take or when the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard would reopen for southbound traffic.

Barriers were up Monday for southbound traffic on S.W. Topeka Boulevard at S.W. 4th Street.

Vehicles traveling south on S.W. Topeka Boulevard must turn right -- or west -- onto S.W. 4th at that location.

S.W. 4th is a one-way street carrying traffic west from its intersection with S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Meanwhile, traffic in the northbound lanes of the 400 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard have been unaffected by the water-main break.

The location is on the northwest edge of downtown Topeka.

