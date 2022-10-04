Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co. on drug charges

Fred McConnell, 43, of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. jail on several drug charges.
By Alyssa Miller
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars on several drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy pulled Fred McConnell, 43, of Topeka over for an alleged license registration violation on October 2nd.

During the traffic stop, McConnell was arrested for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, and operating a vehicle with no insurance. He was booked into the Jackson County jail.

