Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co. on drug charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars on several drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy pulled Fred McConnell, 43, of Topeka over for an alleged license registration violation on October 2nd.

During the traffic stop, McConnell was arrested for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, and operating a vehicle with no insurance. He was booked into the Jackson County jail.

