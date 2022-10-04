Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.

Officials said that initial reports indicated a 13-year-old child had fallen out of a Jeep.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the teen was taken to a local hospital via AMR with a possible broken leg.

