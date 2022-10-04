System glitch sends out mistaken iKan messages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A glitch has sent out mistaken messages to Kansas residents from the iKan system.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers’ Office tells 13 NEWS that an iKan email received by an unknown number of Kansans was sent in error as the system glitched.

Some Kansans awoke on Tuesday, Oct. 4, to find an email from iKan - the state’s official online app to easily renew vehicle registrations, renew driver’s licenses, get vital records - which stated they were delinquent on their property taxes.

The email then directed residents to go to ikan.payitgov.com - which the Treasurer’s Office said is a legitimate domain with the PayIt vendor who facilitates iKan - to pay their delinquent taxes.

However, some may have thought the email was a scam as the domain for iKan is ikan.ks.gov.

While not a scam, the Treasurer’s Office said the email was in fact an error. It said there was a glitch in the system that sent out incorrect emails on Tuesday morning. Those who did receive an email in error will be issued a follow-up email to communicate that the previous message was a mistake.

