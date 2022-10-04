Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying

A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen...
A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen scooter.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (Gray News) - A deputy in Nevada is helping spread some positivity in the community.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Shipton recently responded to a call in Sun Valley, outside of the Reno area, regarding a high school freshman who had his scooter stolen.

The student reportedly told the deputy that he had been bullied and harassed at school before having his scooter taken.

Authorities said Shipton empathized with the boy’s story and helped replace the stolen item.

According to the sheriff’s office, Shipton purchased a new scooter and brought it to the high schooler’s home to show him the world isn’t as negative as it sometimes seems.

Officials thanked the deputy for going above and beyond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Jeffrey Energy Center
Fire at Jeffrey Energy Center knocks unit offline

Latest News

An annual Economic Outlook Conference on Tuesday morning attracted around 240 people to the...
Annual Economic Outlook Conference attracts around 240 people Tuesday in Topeka
As winter is fast approaching, Sheldon Head Start wants to ensure its kids are prepared by...
Advisors Excel prepares students for winter with its annual ‘Coat Giveaway’
Emergency preparedness training at long term care facilities
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A county-wide sales tax increase will be on the general election ballot for Shawnee County...
Proposed Shawnee Co. sales tax hike would benefit Gage Park, Topeka Zoo & Discovery Center