SNCO Emergency Management holds preparedness training at long term care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Emergency Management and local law enforcement agencies are running through emergency preparedness training at 19 participating long-term care facilities. The training is designed to meet the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services Home and Community Final Rule requirements.

This morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4, emergency management provided active shooter training at Caregivers Home Health near 29th and Gage Boulevard and at Lexington Park Health and Rehab Center near 10th and Gage.

13 News spoke with Shawnee County Emergency Manager Dusty Nichols on why the training is important. It’s been a few years since these training exercises have taken place and he is glad to be back out in the community showing people what to do in an emergency.

“This is crawling back into it and looking at those plans and there are a few things that stood out,” said Nichols. “There were improvements if you will on all the responders for this one that they can coordinate a little bit better with and real simple things that can make the process better.”

If your organization would like to participate in emergency preparedness training you can give them a call at (785) 251-4150 or by sending an email to webmaster@snco.us.

