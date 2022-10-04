Saline Co. officials search for man on Most Wanted list

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina officials are searching for a man on the October Most Wanted list and believe he may be in the Abilene area.

The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says that it needs help from the public in searching for Devin Issac Murrell who may be in the Abilene or Dickinson Co. areas. If anyone has information about Murrell’s whereabouts, they should all the Abilene Police Department, Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office or Saline Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-825-TIPS.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Murrell is one of 24 listed on its Most Wanted list for October.

Murrell is listed as wanted on a felony bond supervision violation warrant with one count of aggravated escape from custody, one count of possession of an opiate and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Murrell has been described as a 24-year-old man who stands at 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone sees Murrell, officials said they should not try to apprehend him, instead, they should call the Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500.

