RCPD investigates after collectibles, checks stolen in separate cases

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are investigating after collectibles and checks were stolen in separate cases.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, officials were called to the 5300 block of William Wood Rd. with reports of a burglary.

When officials arrived, they said an 87-year-old man reported his unoccupied home had been broken into and collectibles had been stolen. He said items included a Tiffany-style bronze lamp, a schoolhouse clock, a tabletop clock, Topps race track trading cards, a butter churn, dolls and more.

RCPD noted that the crime cost the man about $1,700.

Meanwhile, around 4:45 p.m., officials said they were also called to the 5000 block of Muray Rd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived here, they said V P Racing Fuels - Heartland employees reported a 33-year-old male suspect had stolen checks from a mailbox and cashed them at banks in Manhattan and Wichita.

According to RCPD, the company lost about $2,300 as a result of the crime. No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information about the crimes, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

