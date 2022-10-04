Primetime planning: Chiefs-Raiders on Monday Night Football to air on KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs’ next game will make history for KCTV5.

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will air on KCTV5, kicking off at 7:15 p.m. The ESPN broadcast airing on KCTV5 marks the first time the primetime game has aired on Channel 5.

ESPN coverage will begin at 7 p.m.

Just 20 days ago, the Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers was the first-ever Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football game.

The Chiefs improved to 3-1 with a 41-31 win over the Tampa Buccaneers on Sunday night. The Raiders tallied their first win of the season, taking down the Denver Broncos on Sunday 32-23.

Kansas City leads the all-time regular season series 68-53-2.

