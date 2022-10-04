Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff reports phone lines down

Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office badge(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office has reported that its phone lines are down.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, it started to experience issues with its telephones affecting administrative phone lines.

Officials indicated that Blue Valley Telephone Company is working to address the issue. They also said 911 phone services remain unaffected.

For non-emergency calls, the Sheriff’s office has asked residents to call any of the following:

  • Riley County Police Department - 785-537-2112
  • Wamego Police Department - 785-456-9553
  • Pottawatomie County Sheriff - 785-844-4101
  • Pottawatomie County Sheriff - 785-844-5412

The Sheriff’s Office said it will update residents when phone services are restored.

