Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff reports phone lines down

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office has reported that its phone lines are down.

The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, it started to experience issues with its telephones affecting administrative phone lines.

Officials indicated that Blue Valley Telephone Company is working to address the issue. They also said 911 phone services remain unaffected.

For non-emergency calls, the Sheriff’s office has asked residents to call any of the following:

Riley County Police Department - 785-537-2112

Wamego Police Department - 785-456-9553

Pottawatomie County Sheriff - 785-844-4101

Pottawatomie County Sheriff - 785-844-5412

The Sheriff’s Office said it will update residents when phone services are restored.

