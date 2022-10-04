Osage City woman arrested for child abuse

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County woman was arrested for child abuse on Monday after law enforcement received reports of a child not attending school.

According to the Osage City Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of North 13th street on the morning of Monday, October 3rd for a minor not attending school.

After arrival and further investigation, officers arrested the mother, Delissa Katton, 38, of Osage City for child abuse.

Officials say charges were forwarded for prosecution to the Osage County Attorney. The minor child has been taken into protective custody.

