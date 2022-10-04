Osage City woman arrested for child abuse

Delissa D. Katton
Delissa D. Katton(Osage City Police Department)
By Alex Carter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County woman was arrested for child abuse on Monday after law enforcement received reports of a child not attending school.

According to the Osage City Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of North 13th street on the morning of Monday, October 3rd for a minor not attending school.

After arrival and further investigation, officers arrested the mother, Delissa Katton, 38, of Osage City for child abuse.

Officials say charges were forwarded for prosecution to the Osage County Attorney. The minor child has been taken into protective custody.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Jeffrey Energy Center
Fire at Jeffrey Energy Center knocks unit offline

Latest News

A county-wide sales tax increase will be on the general election ballot for Shawnee County...
Proposed Shawnee Co. sales tax hike would benefit Gage Park, Topeka Zoo & Discovery Center
13 News at Six
The Joint is open noon to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. Fridays and...
Fork in the Road: The Joint offers fresh alternative for Perry bargoers
Fork in the Road: The Joint offers fresh alternative for Perry bargoers