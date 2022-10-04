New terminal to be built at Billard Airport
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Billard Airport is getting a new terminal.
The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority voted on the bid on Tuesday after tabling the matter in September.
With more time to review, the board chose a $4.6 million dollar bid that came in around $300,000 less than the original estimate.
The board also noted Icon’s previous work as a sub-contractor on a terminal at Manhattan Regional Airport.
Construction is expected to start March 1st. Icon will then have 300 days to construct the building, and turn the old terminal into a green field.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.