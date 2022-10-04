Marysville Police hunt for pair of stolen dirt bikes

Marysville Police search for dirt bikes that were stolen that look similar to this on Oct. 3,...
Marysville Police search for dirt bikes that were stolen that look similar to this on Oct. 3, 2022.(Marysville Police)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville Police are on the hunt for a pair of stolen dirt bikes.

The Marysville Police Department says that on Monday, Oct. 3, officials opened an investigation after two dirt bikes similar to that pictured were stolen.

MPD noted that the two bikes are 2021 models and were last seen in the alley between 10th and 11th St.

If anyone has seen the dirt bikes or has information about where they may be, they should call Officer Anne Escalante at 785-562-2343.

