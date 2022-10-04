Lewis Toyota to donate $100 per car sold in October to breast cancer awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lewis Toyota of Topeka will donate $100 per car sold in the month of October toward breast cancer awareness.

Lewis Toyota says that breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it is committed to helping.

In the month of October, Lewis Toyota said it will donate $100 per vehicle sold in the month of October to breast cancer awareness.

According to the Topeka automotive group, the donations will pay for mammograms and ultrasounds for men and women in Northeast Kansas.

Lewis employees and members also participated in the Race Against Breast Cancer over the weekend.

“There’s more ways to support than just money,” said Brad Lewis, COO of Lewis Automotive Group. “Reaching out, just giving your time and being part of something and showing your support is huge.”

In 2021, Lewis said it sold 123 cars in October which, if repeated, would amount to a $12,300 donation.

“We want to get a great donation together,” said Mike Surey, General Manager. “Everyone, in some way, is affected by cancer or breast cancer. We’d love to be able to contribute $20,000 or more to the cause.”

