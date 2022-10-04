Lewis Toyota to donate $100 per car sold in October to breast cancer awareness

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lewis Toyota of Topeka will donate $100 per car sold in the month of October toward breast cancer awareness.

Lewis Toyota says that breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it is committed to helping.

In the month of October, Lewis Toyota said it will donate $100 per vehicle sold in the month of October to breast cancer awareness.

According to the Topeka automotive group, the donations will pay for mammograms and ultrasounds for men and women in Northeast Kansas.

Lewis employees and members also participated in the Race Against Breast Cancer over the weekend.

“There’s more ways to support than just money,” said Brad Lewis, COO of Lewis Automotive Group. “Reaching out, just giving your time and being part of something and showing your support is huge.”

In 2021, Lewis said it sold 123 cars in October which, if repeated, would amount to a $12,300 donation.

“We want to get a great donation together,” said Mike Surey, General Manager. “Everyone, in some way, is affected by cancer or breast cancer. We’d love to be able to contribute $20,000 or more to the cause.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Lawrence Police responded to a report of criminal damage, which led to officer involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting in Lawrence leaves one dead

Latest News

Around 240 people were on hand for the annual Economic Outlook Conference on Tuesday morning at...
Annual Economic Outlook Conference attracts around 240 people Tuesday in Topeka
Two people were taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a crash near the 5800 block of...
Two taken to hospital Tuesday morning after crash in west Topeka
FILE - Riley County Police Department
Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop
FILE
Moran helps introduce bill to protect children with disabilities globally