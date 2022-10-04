K-State names 33 freshmen to Quest Honorary
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 30 freshmen at K-State have been chosen as members of a freshmen honorary.
Kansas State University says that after a competitive application process, 33 first-year students have been chosen as members of the Quest Freshman Honorary.
K-State noted that Quest works to develop freshmen leaders through mentorship, personal development and campus involvement. Those who are selected are paired with mentors from Blue Key Senior Honorary.
Under the leadership of Blue Key, K-State indicated that Quest takes a behind-the-scenes look at everything it has to offer. From tours of the athletic facilities, enjoying a meal at the president’s home, connecting with student leaders across campus and giving back through service opportunities, it said Quest provides leaders with the necessary tools to give back to the community.
K-State said the following freshmen were named as members of Quest for the 2022-23 school year:
- Braden Adams, computer science, Abilene
- Joy Clemence, business administration, Abilene
- Karlyn Gustin, human development and family science and gerontology, Carbondale
- Reece Geer, milling science and management, Clay Center
- Natalie Ostmeyer, architecture, Derby
- Ben Rogers, electrical engineering and finance, Gardner
- Hannah Whetstone, agricultural economics and agricultural communications and journalism, Howard
- Carter Seth, management information systems, Lyndon
- Kimathi Choma, biomedical engineering, Manhattan
- Grace Johnson, biology and pre-med, Neodesha
- Emily Oppold, open major, Overland Park
- Eva Naab, psychology, Overland Park
- Jerome Schaefer, mechanical engineering, Overland Park
- Rebecca Tonkin, news and sports media, Overland Park
- Zoey Pudenz, business administration, Piper
- Austin Mills, mechanical engineering, Shawnee
- Preston Dunn, animal sciences and industry and agricultural economics, St. John
- Daniel Funk, kinesiology, Topeka
- Emily Jones, integrative human sciences, Washington
- Abi Nelson, integrative human sciences and pre-nursing, Wichita
- Jack O’Malley, history and political science, Wichita.
- Annie Petersen, agricultural economics, Geyserville, California
- Kate Melcher, food science and industry, West Des Moines, Iowa
- Kiersten Schmalz, educational studies, Kansas City, Missouri
- Jameson Rauth, public health and pre-nursing, Kansas City, Missouri
- Camille Verhoeven, pre-law, Parkville, Missouri
- Alex Podtburg, mechanical engineering, Adams, Nebraska
- Cami Fulton, secondary education, Loup City, Nebraska
- Shayna Vlock, marketing, Omaha, Nebraska
- Ashlynn Hartman, agronomy, Pawnee City, Nebraska
- Kylie Baldwin, agricultural education, Redmond, Oregon
- Mary Graysen Denning, dietetics, Grapevine, Texas
- Anthony Quintero, pre-dentistry and biology, San Antonio, Texas.
