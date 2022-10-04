K-State names 33 freshmen to Quest Honorary

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 30 freshmen at K-State have been chosen as members of a freshmen honorary.

Kansas State University says that after a competitive application process, 33 first-year students have been chosen as members of the Quest Freshman Honorary.

K-State noted that Quest works to develop freshmen leaders through mentorship, personal development and campus involvement. Those who are selected are paired with mentors from Blue Key Senior Honorary.

Under the leadership of Blue Key, K-State indicated that Quest takes a behind-the-scenes look at everything it has to offer. From tours of the athletic facilities, enjoying a meal at the president’s home, connecting with student leaders across campus and giving back through service opportunities, it said Quest provides leaders with the necessary tools to give back to the community.

K-State said the following freshmen were named as members of Quest for the 2022-23 school year:

Braden Adams, computer science, Abilene

Joy Clemence, business administration, Abilene

Karlyn Gustin, human development and family science and gerontology, Carbondale

Reece Geer, milling science and management, Clay Center

Natalie Ostmeyer, architecture, Derby

Ben Rogers, electrical engineering and finance, Gardner

Hannah Whetstone, agricultural economics and agricultural communications and journalism, Howard

Carter Seth, management information systems, Lyndon

Kimathi Choma, biomedical engineering, Manhattan

Grace Johnson, biology and pre-med, Neodesha

Emily Oppold, open major, Overland Park

Eva Naab, psychology, Overland Park

Jerome Schaefer, mechanical engineering, Overland Park

Rebecca Tonkin, news and sports media, Overland Park

Zoey Pudenz, business administration, Piper

Austin Mills, mechanical engineering, Shawnee

Preston Dunn, animal sciences and industry and agricultural economics, St. John

Daniel Funk, kinesiology, Topeka

Emily Jones, integrative human sciences, Washington

Abi Nelson, integrative human sciences and pre-nursing, Wichita

Jack O’Malley, history and political science, Wichita.

Annie Petersen, agricultural economics, Geyserville, California

Kate Melcher, food science and industry, West Des Moines, Iowa

Kiersten Schmalz, educational studies, Kansas City, Missouri

Jameson Rauth, public health and pre-nursing, Kansas City, Missouri

Camille Verhoeven, pre-law, Parkville, Missouri

Alex Podtburg, mechanical engineering, Adams, Nebraska

Cami Fulton, secondary education, Loup City, Nebraska

Shayna Vlock, marketing, Omaha, Nebraska

Ashlynn Hartman, agronomy, Pawnee City, Nebraska

Kylie Baldwin, agricultural education, Redmond, Oregon

Mary Graysen Denning, dietetics, Grapevine, Texas

Anthony Quintero, pre-dentistry and biology, San Antonio, Texas.

