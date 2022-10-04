K-State gifted another $4 million for agricultural research

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State has been gifted $4 million for agricultural research following a $5 million gift the day before.

Kansas State University says on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that the Kansas Soybean Commission has pledged $4 million to support its College of Agriculture’s innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. It said the investment will fund new facilities, renovations of current buildings and improvements in tech and equipment needed for interdisciplinary, cutting-edge research.

“Investing in our state’s land-grant university fits right into the checkoff’s mission because we are investing in the future of agriculture,” said Ron Ohlde, Kansas Soybean Commission chairman. “Modernizing K-State College of Agriculture facilities opens so many opportunities to be competitive in the agricultural industry and increase collaboration among key industry leaders.”

K-State noted that it is already a leader in global agriculture, and with the investment from the Soybean Commission, it and its industry partners will be afforded a larger impact.

“Building innovative new facilities for the K-State College of Agriculture helps to secure our place as a leading agricultural institution,” said Kaleb Little, Kansas Soybean CEO and administrator. “K-State agriculture students are the next generation of industry leaders, and the Kansas Soybean Commission supports investing in facilities to match their talent level. We are proud to join with the other agriculture organizations across the state in supporting these important efforts.”

On Monday, another cool $5 million was pledged to the University from the Kansas Farm Bureau to go toward the same efforts.

“I want to personally thank the Kansas Soybean Commission for their investment in the future of Kansas agriculture,” said Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and director of K-State Research and Extension. “The impact of our innovation centers will resonate across Kansas’s agricultural industry as the opportunities and challenges we face are increasingly complex. Our vision for these facilities is to bring the best minds to the table with different skills and knowledge to collaborate, integrate and develop new solutions and products — and prepare the next-generation workforce needed to move agriculture forward.”

“Global agriculture is facing many challenges — changing environment, growing population, costly inputs — and K-State faculty and students working with industry partners are working to find solutions,” said Richard Linton, president of Kansas State University. “This investment in new facilities and technology at K-State from the Kansas Soybean Commission demonstrates the importance of university-industry partnership to advance agriculture for a changing world.”

