Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.

The KBI noted that the Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from agents around 9:10 a.m. that day.

Preliminary information in the investigation indicates that around 8:30 a.m., officials received a call from a resident who had discovered the two bodies when he went to 693 16000 Rd. in Mound Valley to check on friends.

When deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said they found the decomposing bodies of a male and a female who have yet to be positively identified.

The KBI did indicate that the nature of the two deaths is suspicious and autopsies have been scheduled.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.