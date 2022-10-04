Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home

FILE
FILE(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.

The KBI noted that the Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from agents around 9:10 a.m. that day.

Preliminary information in the investigation indicates that around 8:30 a.m., officials received a call from a resident who had discovered the two bodies when he went to 693 16000 Rd. in Mound Valley to check on friends.

When deputies arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said they found the decomposing bodies of a male and a female who have yet to be positively identified.

The KBI did indicate that the nature of the two deaths is suspicious and autopsies have been scheduled.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Lawrence Police responded to a report of criminal damage, which led to officer involved shooting
Officer-involved shooting in Lawrence leaves one dead

Latest News

Alesha Martinez-Reavis
Woman wanted out of Saline Co. found in McPherson
Kansas Statehouse
$961 million in taxes collected in Kansas during September
Christian singer Katy Nichole will share the stage with Jeremy Camp on his “I Still Believe...
Christian singer Katy Nichole riding wave of strong debut song
A Kansas community college is facing a federal lawsuit over the death of one of the school’s...
Federal lawsuit filed in football player's death at Kansas college
Marysville Police search for dirt bikes that were stolen that look similar to this on Oct. 3,...
Marysville Police hunt for pair of stolen dirt bikes