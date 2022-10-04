Fork in the Road: The Joint offers fresh alternative for Perry bargoers

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - We head down Highway 24 for this week’s Fork in the Road, where people are loving the newest joint in Perry, Kansas.

The Joint, Perry’s newest bar, has been open for about three months now. The clientele couldn’t feel more at home.

“I can come in for a drink, or I can close it down til 2 a.m. on a Friday night,” regular customer Ryan Guffey said. “I know what to expect, it’s comfortable.”

“Our employees are special,” Owner Katelyn Maxwell explained. “We’ve got people who worked here before that are back, they’re well-known, everyone’s excited to see them here.”

That’s because the Joint was an effort by Maxwell to resurrect a Perry favorite in J&K’s Joint.

“Perry’s a pretty small town, there’s not a lot of places to eat,” Maxwell continued. “It’s been definitely very nice to have another option of some place to eat in town, just another place for people to hang out and the locals to get out of the house.”

“We all want something fresh and new,” Guffey said. “And now we have it.”

“So far it’s going pretty well,” Maxwell said. “The community has been incredibly supportive. It’s been great.”

The Joint offers all the typical options you come to expect in a bar, with a few additions of their own. Some of the kitchen’s best options include its Buffalo Mac and Cheese, Sunday morning breakfast, and its weekly home-cooked meal.

“I put a lot of care into it,” Amber Lange, The Joint’s cook, assured us.

The great food is one part of the complete Perry package. The other is music.

“As you can see there’s a lot of murals on the wall, they’ve been here for about 20 years.”

“We play a lot of music,” Guffey said. “We have a lot fun on karaoke night.”

You can usually find karaoke nights and other activities going on at The Joint, plus a live band at least once a month.

The Joint is open noon to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. You can find more on the bar’s Facebook page, or by stopping by at 607 Cedar Street in Perry, Kansas.

“Yeah,” Lange urged. “Do it. Come down here.”

