Fork in the Road: The Joint offers fresh alternative for Perry bargoers

Fork in the Road: The Joint offers fresh alternative for Perry bargoers
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - We head down Highway 24 for this week’s Fork in the Road, where people are loving the newest joint in Perry, Kansas.

The Joint, Perry’s newest bar, has been open for about three months now. The clientele couldn’t feel more at home.

“I can come in for a drink, or I can close it down til 2 a.m. on a Friday night,” regular customer Ryan Guffey said. “I know what to expect, it’s comfortable.”

“Our employees are special,” Owner Katelyn Maxwell explained. “We’ve got people who worked here before that are back, they’re well-known, everyone’s excited to see them here.”

That’s because the Joint was an effort by Maxwell to resurrect a Perry favorite in J&K’s Joint.

“Perry’s a pretty small town, there’s not a lot of places to eat,” Maxwell continued. “It’s been definitely very nice to have another option of some place to eat in town, just another place for people to hang out and the locals to get out of the house.”

“We all want something fresh and new,” Guffey said. “And now we have it.”

“So far it’s going pretty well,” Maxwell said. “The community has been incredibly supportive. It’s been great.”

The Joint offers all the typical options you come to expect in a bar, with a few additions of their own. Some of the kitchen’s best options include its Buffalo Mac and Cheese, Sunday morning breakfast, and its weekly home-cooked meal.

“I put a lot of care into it,” Amber Lange, The Joint’s cook, assured us.

The great food is one part of the complete Perry package. The other is music.

“As you can see there’s a lot of murals on the wall, they’ve been here for about 20 years.”

“We play a lot of music,” Guffey said. “We have a lot fun on karaoke night.”

You can usually find karaoke nights and other activities going on at The Joint, plus a live band at least once a month.

The Joint is open noon to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. You can find more on the bar’s Facebook page, or by stopping by at 607 Cedar Street in Perry, Kansas.

“Yeah,” Lange urged. “Do it. Come down here.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Jeffrey Energy Center
Fire at Jeffrey Energy Center knocks unit offline

Latest News

Fork in the Road: The Joint offers fresh alternative for Perry bargoers
Banjo's Cafe
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
FORK IN THE ROAD: Charlie's
Fork in the Road: Sandwiches keep customers craving more at Charlie’s
The historic Harley Davidson building, that can be found on 21 St. and Topeka Blvd., also...
Fork in the Road: Black Dog BBQ features ribs with a side of Harley Davidsons