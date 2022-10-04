Fire crews battle blaze at East Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dog and three birds were rescued from a house fire in East Topeka Tuesday afternoon.

According to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at a single family home at 726 SE Lawrence St. Stahl said they were quickly able to put most of the fire out shortly after arrival. Officials said there were no people inside at the time of the fire.

Officials also said they have not yet determined what caused the fire. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

