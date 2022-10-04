Federal lawsuit filed in football player’s death at Kansas college

(Source: WAFB)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas community college is facing a federal lawsuit over the death of one of the school’s football players.

Tirrell Williams played for Fort Scott Community College when he collapsed during a practice last August. He entered a coma that would lead to his death weeks later. His mother, Natasha Washington, has filed suit against the school and head coach Carson Hunter seeking an unspecified amount for medical and emotional damages.

The complaint filed by Washington names Hunter and the school for wrongful death, negligence, and civil rights abuses. The document states Hunter acted with reckless indifference to the damage caused by his training regimen; and said the school should have recognized the problem when more than 70 players quit the team that same year and publicly complained of Hunter’s tactics.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body Found Under Polk Quincy Viaduct
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
Damon Hill Jr. (left) Cameron Hill (right)
Two arrested after alleged attempt to burglarize Topeka business
FILE
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters
FILE
One dead, one arrested after early morning shooting in Junction City
2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong

Latest News

The StoryWalk is a children’s book placed in a series of panels spread along a three-quarter...
Wamego Public Library’s StoryWalk more inclusive after new addition
Fred McConnell, 43, of Topeka was booked into the Jackson Co. jail on several drug charges.
Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co. on drug charges
Wamego Public Library's Story Walk is now in braille. A braille panel has been added to the...
Story Walk with braille
The NextGen under 30 recognized their first nominees at the Kansas statehouse.
NextGen Under 30 welcomes first nominees at Kansas Statehouse