Federal lawsuit filed in football player’s death at Kansas college

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas community college is facing a federal lawsuit over the death of one of the school’s football players.

Tirrell Williams played for Fort Scott Community College when he collapsed during a practice last August. He entered a coma that would lead to his death weeks later. His mother, Natasha Washington, has filed suit against the school and head coach Carson Hunter seeking an unspecified amount for medical and emotional damages.

The complaint filed by Washington names Hunter and the school for wrongful death, negligence, and civil rights abuses. The document states Hunter acted with reckless indifference to the damage caused by his training regimen; and said the school should have recognized the problem when more than 70 players quit the team that same year and publicly complained of Hunter’s tactics.

“[Hunter] forced the players to undergo the training anyway, with reckless indifference to whether they could be injured... Over 70 players quit the team between the spring of 2020 and fall of 2021 and players publicly complained of Carson Hunter’s tactics...”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.