Evergy sets date to explain $1.2 billion investment plan increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy leaders have set a date to explain a $1.2 billion investment plan increase that could cost customers.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says that it has scheduled a workshop to be held at 9:3 a.m. on Dec. 13 in order to give Evergy leaders the chance to explain a dramatic increase in its capital expenditure projections.

The KCC noted that the plan Evergy filed earlier in 2022 showed an increase of $1.2 billion compared to projections shared when its Sustainability Transformation Plan was presented in 2021.

In a Sept. 15 order issued b the Commission, it directed Evergy to work with staff and the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board to schedule the workshop - which will be held via Zoom and available for public viewing on its YouTube Channel. The workshop will also be recorded for later viewing.

During the workshop, the KCC said Evergy will be expected to explain the necessity and impact of the proposed capital spending and answer questions from Commissioners, staff and CURB.

Before the workshop, the Commission noted that Evergy is required to file updated and comprehensive financial models which show expected retail rate changes that will result from continued increases in capital expenditures. This information is required to be submitted by Dec. 2.

The KCC said that Evergy is required to file a Capital Investment Plan with it each year. It said a report filed by staff in response to the 2022 report showed concern that the expenditures outlined exceeded those reported in the STP by 21.82%.

The KCC also indicated that the 2022 5-year CIP was about $1 billion higher than the previous year’s and the increased projection was on op of the previously announced $1 billion increase between 2020 and 2021.

“Affordable electricity and competitive rates are a top priority for Evergy, and our capital investment plan is consistent with achieving regionally competitive rates,” an Evergy spokesperson told 13 NEWS. “Over the past four years, Evergy has reduced our operational costs by hundreds of millions of dollars keeping rates flat for customers. Our capital investment plan is low compared to our regional peers and is laser-focused on maintaining a reliable electrical grid and ensuring a responsible transition to cleaner and renewable energy sources. We look forward to the workshop with the Commission as it is an excellent opportunity to provide additional information regarding the need for our planned investments and to describe how they will benefit our customers and Kansas.”

