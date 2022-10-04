Emporia State soccer player named MIAA Offensive Player of the Week

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State’s Mackenzie Dimarco has earned MIAA Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honors after scoring six goals in two games last week.

Dimarco became the first player in MIAA history to score hat tricks in back-to-back matches as the Hornets went 2-0 last weekend, running their unbeaten streak to seven matches. She holds Emporia State single season and career records in goals and points scored. Dimarco now has 49 career goals and 104 points in 55 matches. She is also the first Hornet and just the eighth plater in MIAA history to score 100 career points.

The Hornets next play on Friday when they travel to face #3 Central Missouri. Kick-off for the rematch of the 2021 MIAA Tournament Championship is set for 7:00 p.m.

