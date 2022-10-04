Culver’s is bringing back the CurderBurger for a short time this month

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.
The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.(Culver's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fan-favorite is coming back at Culver’s for a limited time this month.

The restaurant chain announced the CurderBurger will return Oct. 12 through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The CurderBurger is a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a large, disc-shaped Wisconsin cheese curd.

Culver’s said the burger initially started as an April Fool’s Joke on social media but became a menu reality on Oct. 15, 2021 – for one day only. The new creation went over so well that the chain is bringing it back this month in honor of National Cheese Curd Day on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2011 booking photo of Michael Blanck
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
Corey Scales (left) Candace Scales (right)
Topeka couple arrested after drugs found during traffic stop
A woman was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries after...
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
Brantin A. Beeton, 28 (left), and Chelsea A. Peavler, 30 (right).
Frequent offenders back behind bars after traffic stop leads to meth discovery
Jeffrey Energy Center
Fire at Jeffrey Energy Center knocks unit offline

Latest News

An annual Economic Outlook Conference on Tuesday morning attracted around 240 people to the...
Annual Economic Outlook Conference attracts around 240 people Tuesday in Topeka
As winter is fast approaching, Sheldon Head Start wants to ensure its kids are prepared by...
Advisors Excel prepares students for winter with its annual ‘Coat Giveaway’
Emergency preparedness training at long term care facilities
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
A county-wide sales tax increase will be on the general election ballot for Shawnee County...
Proposed Shawnee Co. sales tax hike would benefit Gage Park, Topeka Zoo & Discovery Center