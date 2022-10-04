Christian singer Katy Nichole riding wave of strong debut song

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A strong first song may be all it takes to launch a music career.

Christian Singer Katy Nichole had that song, titled “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” earlier this year.

Nichole, 22, will share the stage this week with Jeremy Camp on his “I Still Believe Tour” with a show at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Sheffield Family Life Center, 5700 Winner Road in Kansas City, Mo.

“In Jesus Name” went viral on social media platforms and ascended to the top spot on the iTunes Christian and Gospel songs chart after it was released on Jan. 26, 2022.

The song was written out of Nichole’s own experience of dealing with scoliosis and the miraculous healing she said she experienced.

“It’s such a gift from God,” Nichole said in a recent phone chat from Nashville, “and I’m so incredibly grateful that I get to pray that over people.”

Since it has been released, Nichole said, “In Jesus Name” has served to encourage and inspire listeners as they go through difficulties.

“Oh absolutely,” Nichole said. “I’ve heard amazing stories in people’s lives and how it’s impacting them.”

Nichole said she has heard stories of “healing and miracles -- just the ways God is moving. People are fighting their battles while singing this song, which I think is absolutely unbelievable.”

In a recent phone chat from Nashville, Nichole said she was thrilled to be invited to be a part of Camp’s fall tour.

“When that tour was offered to me, it was kind of like, ‘What? Jeremy Camp?’ That’s amazing,” Nichole recalled. “I was so excited.

“Jeremy Camp was actually one of the first artists I’d ever opened for as a Christian artist in 2019, so the fact I’m going out on tour with him in 20022 is kind of crazy to me.”

Nichole, who said she grew up in both Illinois and Arizona, made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage on June 18, 2022.

“That was amazing,” she said. “It’s one of the most unbelievable places.

“What a blessing and also praise God for everything he’s done in my life,” she added. “.One of my biggest dreams was to play at the Grand Ole Opry when i was younger, so for that to happen-- it’s surreal.”

Nichole, who is signed to Centricity Music, said her sudden rise in the world of Christian music has been a whirlwind.

“It’s happened very quickly,” she said. “It’s been like a roller coaster. It’s shot as quickly as possible.”

She said she is thankful to have the opportunity to share her music with a large audience.

“I’m so incredibly grateful for how God has orchestrated all of this and allowed me to speak to people and speak the good news and be on a platform to worship and to praise God every day,” she said. “That’s such an incredible thing. The fact I get to do this as my job is unbelievable -- a dream come true in my life. I always hoped somehow if it was in God’s plan, I would be able to do music as living.

“Now that I get to do that, I’m blown away.”

Nichole said Christian music has played a major role in her own faith journey.

Now, she gets to share her music with millions of others, as her music is played on stations like KLOVE and AIR1.

“I’ve been inspired and I’ve found hope through Christian music,” she said. “Some of the songs in Christian music some of the songs in Christian music have been kind of a lifeline for me in many seasons of my life.

“The words that people are speaking are real-life -- you’re dealing with things and you’re singing about it.

“As Christians, life doesn’t stop. We’re dealing with hard things and we’re sharing the good news so how Jesus can come in and restore all of that.”

Nichole released her first EP on June 24, with her second single “God Is in This Story” included in the set: “That’s a song I got to do with Big Daddy Weave,” she said.

The stories and testimonies are already coming in as a result of that song, too, she said.

“I’ve seen that song impacting people, as well, but in a different way,” she said. “It’s talking about in hard parts of our life, God is showing up. God can take broken things and make them beautiful.”

Tickets for the “I Still Believe” concert start at $20. For more information, call 855-484-1991 or visit www.platformtickets.com.

