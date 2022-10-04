Applications for COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program open

By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program have opened.

On Monday, Oct. 3, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced applications for the COVID-19 Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program. In June, she said she signed bipartisan House Bill 2136 which invested $50 million to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.

“We’re making sure small businesses can receive the support they need to hire workers, strengthen their products, and better serve their communities,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “My administration will continue to remain laser-focused on creating a stronger, more resilient economy to help every business and every family succeed.”

Kelly noted that businesses can learn if they qualify for the program and how to access relief with guidance from the Kansas Department of Revenue HERE.

The Governor indicated that the program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act6 which requires a federal Unique Entity Identifier to be completed for eligibility.

“Due to federal requirements, the Kansas Department of Revenue cannot process a retailer’s application for the Retail Storefront Property Tax Relief program unless a business has secured a federal UEI number,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “Doing so helps ensure the program’s guidelines are followed and the accurate accounting for disbursement of funds.”

Kelly noted that the UEI is issued for free through the federal System or Award Management website HERE.

Due to recent increases in usage of the website, Kelly said it could take up to 25 business days for new registrations to be processed.

Once registration is complete and confirmed, the Governor said business owners can apply for the program HERE.

Small business owners have until April 15 to apply.

