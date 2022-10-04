Annual Economic Outlook Conference attracts around 240 people Tuesday in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual Economic Outlook Conference on Tuesday morning attracted around 240 people to the Memorial Union at Washburn University.

The event, which was scheduled to run from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., featured speakers including: Joseph Gruber, executive vice president and director of research for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City; Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development for the Kansas Department of Commerce; and Paul Byrne, professor of economics in the Washburn University School of Business.

Before the conference began, Byrne said the Washburn University School of Business surveyed Topeka-area business leaders to gain their expectations for the economy.

Byrne said local leaders were optimistic for their businesses to do well in the foreseeable future, while expressing reservations about their expectations for the national economy.

During his presentation Gruber noted problems being caused by inflation and said possible solutions included a decrease in demand for products or a greater supply of products.

The event was sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership, Washburn University and Go Topeka.

