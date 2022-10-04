Advisors Excel prepares students for winter with its annual ‘Coat Giveaway’

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As winter is fast approaching, Sheldon Head Start wants to ensure its kids are prepared by giving out some winter gear.

Sheldon Head Start offered kids a shopping spree for some free coats, shoes, gloves, and hats to better protect them from the frozen temperatures for the 7th year in a row. This year, Advisors Excel will help 221 kids find their winterwear over the next two days.

The director of community engagement at Advisors Excel, Tracy Khounsavanh Killough, says the company created the event so kids can stay warm in freezing temperatures.

”We want to make sure that these kiddos have what they need for the winter, but we also really enjoy creating this sense of community, and connection, and love, and so, supporting the staff here, supporting the students, and supporting the families, so hopefully this will remove some cost burden for them this winter,” Khounsavanh Killough said.

Any coats left behind after the event will be donated to Ross Elementary, Pauline South, and Pauline Central.

