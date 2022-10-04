Adoptions in Kansas increase by more than 35% since 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Adoptions in the Sunflower State have increased by more than 35% since 2019.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says that data released on Tuesday, Oct. 4, indicates that since 2019, statewide adoption numbers have increased by more than 35%. The increase has been credited to initiatives that expand training, resources and awareness for foster care staff and prospective families.

“My administration is doing everything we can to make it easier for Kansas families to provide a loving, stable home to children who need one,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By providing vital resources for families and deepening relationships with our providers, we’re making it possible for more Kansas children to be adopted. I couldn’t be prouder of these numbers.”

From 2011 - 2018 DCF indicated that the average number of adoptions in the state sat around 730. However, since 2019, close to 1,000 children on average are adopted each year.

According to DCF, the increase in adoptions has contributed to the 17% decrease in the number of children in the Kansas foster care system.

Year Adoptions 2011 761 2012 777 2013 620 2014 666 2015 765 2016 755 2017 758 2018 766 2019 1,210 2020 998 2021 846 2022 948

DCF noted that it created Adoption Accelerator positions in 2019 and expanded them in 2022 to identify, track and monitor children who see adoption barriers. These specialized staff conduct home studies, share resources for adoption procedures and aid management teams to support adoption finalization.

“We have removed barriers in the adoption process for children with special needs by updating policies and growing eligibility,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “The adoption assistance and subsidies available for families who are trying to adopt children with special needs are vital.”

The Department also said it recently revised adoption subsidy policies for children who are on Technology Assistance waivers and Intellectual/Developmental Disability waivers and need specialized medical care. It said these kids are eligible for monthly subsidies designed to ensure families can continue to support specialized needs.

“Over the past three years, we have also grown our partnerships in the community,” Howard added. “DCF’s partnership with The Kansas Post Adoption Resource Center is important as adoptive and kinship families often find the need for support grows in the years after adoptions are finalized.”

DCF said it has worked to bring together different partners to take a systematic, all-hands-on-deck approach to prepare families to meet the needs of children in foster care. It said partners include the Kansas Post Adoption Resource Center which supports families who have adopted children or who provide permanent care due to kinship placements, Adopt Kansas Kids and the four Child Welfare Case Management Providers.

Those interested in adoption can learn more HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.