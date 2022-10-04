$961 million in taxes collected in Kansas during September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $961 million in taxes was collected in the State of Kansas during the month of September.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Monday, Oct. 3, that the Sunflower State’s tax receipts in September totaled $961 million - about $96.2 million, or 11.1%, more than estimated. She said that is an $84.5 million - 9.6% - growth from September 2021.

“Thanks to our laser-sharp focus on creating quality jobs and attracting business to Kansas, we have now seen 26 months of revenue surpluses,” Gov. Kelly said. “That has enabled us to provide tax credits for teachers and cut taxes for seniors, veterans, homeowners, and businesses – all while paying off debts and fully funding our schools. These revenue estimates show we are making Kansas the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Kelly noted that individual income tax collections increased by $31.3 million - 7.6% - to $441.3 million. She said that is about $34.5 million - 8.5% - more than last year.

The Governor indicated that corporate income tax receipts in September - which are mostly made up of estimated tax payments - have also continued to trend upwards. She said corporate income tax collections increased by $49.2 million - 40.6% - to $170.2 million. She said that is a growth of $24.9 million - 17.1% - from last year.

“The higher-than-expected corporate estimated payments suggests that corporations again anticipate favorable profit margins in 2022,” Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said.

Kelly noted that the combined retail sales tax and compensating use collections totaled $309.6 million, which is about $23.7 million - 8.3% - higher than last September.

To see the September 2022 tax receipts spreadsheet, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.