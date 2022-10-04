19-year-old Texan arrested after cocaine found during traffic stop

Christian Jovanni Alvarado
Christian Jovanni Alvarado(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old from Texas was arrested after cocaine was found in a vehicle during a Jackson Co. traffic stop.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, a deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic violation. Officials did not say where.

Eventually, the Sheriff’s Office said the traffic stop led to the discovery of what is believed to be cocaine.

As a result of the stop, officials said Christian Jovanni Alvarado, 19, of Laredo, Texas, was booked into jail on possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials have released no other information.

