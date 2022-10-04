12-year-old Manhattan golfer Charlie Haney headed to nationals

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - 12-year-old Charlie Haney from Manhattan, remember his name.

Haney won first place at the Drive, Chip & Putt Regional Finals at Castle Pines Golf Course in Colorado in mid September.

Now, he heads to the national finals at Augusta National Club in April 2023

“Not everybody gets to go to Augusta National and actually hit a few shots there so that will be pretty cool,” Haney said. “I think it will help me work harder and I want to get that national championship.”

Haney told 13 Sports he also has other goals in mind.

“Win a state championship, and then play D-I golf, then make it to the PGA Tour.”

Haney says for him to get to nationals, he had to place in the top three in the local qualifier, place in the top two in the sub regional and then he had to win the regional.

It’s all based on a point system on how far and where the ball is hit and whoever has the most points wins.

Haney says it would be a hole in one if he took home the national title.

“That’d be awesome, that would just help my resume even more about Golf. It would just be a great experience overall,” he said.

A fond memory at Castle Pines was deer on the fairway.

“Right before my first drive, two deer came out, a Mom and a little baby came out and ran in the middle of the fairway right before I hit so that was pretty cool,” he said.

With all of his accomplishments so far, Haney has a message

“I’ve been telling people all of these years that hard work pays off. You have to keep putting in the hard work and it’ll pay off for you,” he said.

Haney started golfing at two-years-old and his dad worked at Colbert Hills in Manhattan for 18 years.

Haney also says one day, he’d love to play Kansas State.

