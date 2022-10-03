Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a local hospital after she was struck by a car late Sunday morning in North Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:55 a.m. at N .W. US-24 highway and Rochester Road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Chrysler Sebring was traveling east on US-24 when a pedestrian ran out into traffic.

The Chrysler then struck the pedestrian in the middle lane of the roadway, the patrol said.

The pedestrian, identified as Kelli Owens, 38, of Topeka, suffered what were believed to be minor injuries. She was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, Zak Ayella, 16, and a passenger, Julia Cavin, 39, both of Topeka, were reported uninjured. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

