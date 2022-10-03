Wildcats linebacker, quarterback named Big 12 Players of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wildcats linebacker and quarterback have both been named as Big 12 Players of the Week.

For the second week in a row, Kansas State University says a pair of players have earned weekly honors as linebacker Khalid Duke was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Adrian Martinez was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after the Wildcat win over Texas Tech.

K-State noted that this is the first time Duke has earned a weekly Big 12 honor while it is the second time in as many weeks that Martinez has been honored with an accolade - he was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after the ‘Cats’ win against No. 6 Oklahoma.

The University indicated that the ‘Cats are up to five weekly conference honors so far this season as Kobe Savage was the Big 12 Newcomer of the week after the Oklahoma game and Phillip Brooks was the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week earlier this season after their win over Missouri.

K-State said that Duke finished the game against the Red Raiders with eight tackles and a career-high 3 sacks. He teamed with Felix Anudike-Uzomah to give the team two players with 3 sacks in the game for the first time in school history.

According to the University, Duke has started all five games this season and enters the week tied for seventh in the Big 12 in sacks. An Atlanta native, Duke comes off a 2021 campaign in which he had sacks in the first two contests before he suffered a season-ending injury in week three.

Meanwhile, K-State indicated that Martinez accounted for 287 yards and four touchdowns against Texas Tech, which included a banner day on the ground as he rushed for a career-high 171 yards and three scores. A Fresno, Cali., native, he posted the fifth most rushing yards by a quarterback in school history and the most in the nation this season.

After going for 148 yards and four touchdowns, K-State said Martinez is just the third Power 5 quarterback in the last 15 years to total 300 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground in a 2-game span joining Louisville’s Lamar Jackson and Auburn’s Cam Newton.

K-State will travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

